Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Terex by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,001,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $5,561,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Terex by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 63,854 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Terex Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

