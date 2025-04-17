Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,715 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

