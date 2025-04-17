Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $226.93 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

