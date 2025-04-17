Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,124,000 after acquiring an additional 883,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,618,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 366,332 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,381,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 331,174 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 99,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

CGDG stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $31.75.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.