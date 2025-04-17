Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

