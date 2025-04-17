Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Donaldson by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

