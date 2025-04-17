FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DNOV opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $300.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.40.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

