Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $35.10 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 444,863 shares in the company, valued at $28,190,968.31. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,292.26. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

