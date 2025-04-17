Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the creation, development, publishing, and distribution of video games. These stocks are influenced by factors such as new game releases, market trends, technological advancements, and consumer demand, often leading to significant volatility in their performance within the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,648,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,672,406. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.75. 3,487,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,645. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $214.51. The company had a trading volume of 469,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.67. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 561,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,206. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $159.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE:TKO traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 227,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,008. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

