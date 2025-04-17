Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock opened at $309.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.51 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.49.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

