Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $1,690,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 186,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,811.80. The trade was a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $639,458.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,838.04. This represents a 90.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,406 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,682.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

