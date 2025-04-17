UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

