Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,403 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NBXG opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

