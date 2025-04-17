KeyCorp Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $13.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 345,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

