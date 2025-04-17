The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,085,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $119,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chemours by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 510,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Chemours Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CC opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.