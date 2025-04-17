Marshall Wace LLP Has $113.63 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,155,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $113,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.