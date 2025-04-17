Marshall Wace LLP Sells 242,562 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,562 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $99,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.81.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4 %

ISRG opened at $481.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.67 and a 200-day moving average of $532.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

