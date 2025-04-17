Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,642,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $105,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.2 %

FTNT stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,928,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,076.48. This trade represents a 78.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,944 shares of company stock worth $56,944,064. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.