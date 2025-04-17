PPG Industries’ (PPG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $143.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.