Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $90,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

