Truist Financial Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $200.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Shares of MTB opened at $158.84 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $137.76 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average of $191.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after buying an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

