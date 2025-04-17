Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 8,392 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,562,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,081,000. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 28,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,189,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.