Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after acquiring an additional 218,163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,015,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 187,712 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

