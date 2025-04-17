Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.72.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average of $213.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

