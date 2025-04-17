Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

