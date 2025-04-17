Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GameStop by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 500,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at $804,845,995.10. This represents a 1.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at $670,875.81. This represents a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200 over the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.62 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

