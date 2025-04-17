Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $93.20 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

