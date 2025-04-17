Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after buying an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

