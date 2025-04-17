Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

