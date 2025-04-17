Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $775,000 Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Fermium Researc raised shares of RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

RPM International Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE RPM opened at $103.20 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.