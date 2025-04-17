Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,260 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,357 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in IDACORP by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.61 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

View Our Latest Report on IDA

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.