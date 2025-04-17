Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

