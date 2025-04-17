Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $287.00 to $206.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.33 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

