Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Price

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $92.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.19. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.84 and a 12 month high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

