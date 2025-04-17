Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.20.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $116.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Herc has a 12 month low of $109.39 and a 12 month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Herc by 435.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,662,000 after buying an additional 1,154,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after buying an additional 508,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $183,786,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

