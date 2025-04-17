Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. Sells 2,200 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $154,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $117.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

