DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

DFIN opened at $40.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 608.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

