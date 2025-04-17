Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.