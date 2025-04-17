Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $68.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.22. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,043.58. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,234,295.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,247,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,373,261.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,134,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 164,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,983,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,275,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 798,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

