Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $396.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $269.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.08. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.