Citigroup Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $25.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. HP has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 592,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HP by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

