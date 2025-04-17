Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of FTV opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

