Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.24.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

