Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDU stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

