Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $330,000 in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOBO. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,408,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at $10,218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,444,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $15,816,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $54,856,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOBO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Bow Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SOBO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. South Bow Co. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

