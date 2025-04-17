Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $547,000 Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 273.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

ACHC opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

