Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 7,992 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

