Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $249,000 Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ODP were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ODP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ODP by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ODP by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of ODP opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $393.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $52.69.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

