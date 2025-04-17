Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $33.09 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,418 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,785,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,173,000 after purchasing an additional 317,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,395 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Avantor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

