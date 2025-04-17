De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Up 13.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) rose 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 127.12 ($1.68). Approximately 8,793,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,143% from the average daily volume of 707,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.48).

De La Rue Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34.

De La Rue Company Profile

